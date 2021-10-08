Advertisement

Teens arrested after armed robbery in Lynchburg

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four teens have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Lynchburg intersection.

Lynchburg Police say it happened at 4th and Jackson Streets at 3:33 p.m Thursday. Officers were called there for a report of shots fired. Police say when they arrived, they determined a man and a woman had been robbed at gunpoint. Investigators say the two had been flagged down and forced from their car by a group of four individuals. They say the suspect stole items from the couple and their vehicle before taking off. Officers determined that shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Lynchburg Police on scene were able to connect four juvenile males to the robbery. They say a bookbag containing four guns was recovered from a suspect.

The suspects’ ages range from 14 to 17 years old. Each is charged with robbery, grand larceny and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detetctive Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Police say you can enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

