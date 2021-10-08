Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel is a historical Floyd County and Blue Ridge Parkway staple.

It is set to reopen soon and for new owner Nick Bieneck-- it’s a dream come true.

“I walked in in mid-March ordered a cheeseburger and asked about buying the place I had no idea how I was gonna make it happen, but it just seemed like something I had to pursue,” said Bieneck.

Long story short, a few months ago – he made it happen. Bieneck and his dad bought the property after years of studying hospitality in places like Switzerland and working with music-based events like FloydFest.

“As you know, it is a well-established tradition and history and people love this place and have for decades. So, I feel a certain amount of responsibility to keep true to that character,” said Bieneck.

Tuggle’s Gap opened in 1938, so during renovations, their goal is to keep its character and pay homage to its home-style menu.

“The biggest thing people are going notice when they come in that front door behind you is this room, and what we’ve done to it, we’ve added this beautiful wood ceiling gained about eight inches from where the multiple previous ceilings were at great lighting, working on a new countertop here, and we’re going have biscuits and coffee in the morning,” said Bieneck. “People will notice this is a retail space instead of a dining space as the previous owners had.”

The local landmark will reopen in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn.

“We’re just trying to get back to simple basic country cooking with local ingredients Floyd has a lot to offer in the way of local agriculture and food and crafts and whatnot. So I think we’re trying to represent the best of the local area and be that reliable restaurant that Floyd and Patrick County needs so desperately,” said Bieneck.

