Advertisement

Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns

The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel is a historical Floyd County and Blue Ridge Parkway staple.

It is set to reopen soon and for new owner Nick Bieneck-- it’s a dream come true.

“I walked in in mid-March ordered a cheeseburger and asked about buying the place I had no idea how I was gonna make it happen, but it just seemed like something I had to pursue,” said Bieneck.

Long story short, a few months ago – he made it happen. Bieneck and his dad bought the property after years of studying hospitality in places like Switzerland and working with music-based events like FloydFest.

“As you know, it is a well-established tradition and history and people love this place and have for decades. So, I feel a certain amount of responsibility to keep true to that character,” said Bieneck.

Tuggle’s Gap opened in 1938, so during renovations, their goal is to keep its character and pay homage to its home-style menu.

“The biggest thing people are going notice when they come in that front door behind you is this room, and what we’ve done to it, we’ve added this beautiful wood ceiling gained about eight inches from where the multiple previous ceilings were at great lighting, working on a new countertop here, and we’re going have biscuits and coffee in the morning,” said Bieneck. “People will notice this is a retail space instead of a dining space as the previous owners had.”

The local landmark will reopen in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s Gap Roadside Inn.

“We’re just trying to get back to simple basic country cooking with local ingredients Floyd has a lot to offer in the way of local agriculture and food and crafts and whatnot. So I think we’re trying to represent the best of the local area and be that reliable restaurant that Floyd and Patrick County needs so desperately,” said Bieneck.

You can follow Tuggle’s Gap on Instagram @TugglesGap.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kenneth Adams Photo-VSP
Search on in Virginia for convicted sex offender
Roanoke Police looking for circumstances behind Thursday morning shooting
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
Teens arrested for armed robbery in Lynchburg

Latest News

VDOT
Roanoke County crash along I-81S causes delays
B&B Theatre is unveiling its Grand Screen auditorium
B&B Theatres is reveals its Grand Screen auditorium
The scene at an earlier Mountain Day.
Buena Vista’s Mountain Day is Saturday
The event is in the Moot Courtroom in Lewis Hall.
Senior Law Day at W&L Law School