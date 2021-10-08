“A Walk in Their Shoes” gathers domestic violence resources, honors victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s 14th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month Walk invited participants to hear a survivor’s story and walk in their shoes.

Roanoke’s Council of Community Services, TAP, and the Roanoke Police Department among other organizations gathered at Straight Street to host the program.

The event featured a speech from a domestic violence survivor and a remembrance ceremony by the Salvation Army’s Turning Point.

A group then walked the streets of downtown Roanoke holding signs with the names of victims, symbolizing walking in their shoes

”We’re all here to work together to help those, to support those who have been suffering, to help them survive and move forward,” said Roanoke Police Deputy Chief Chester Smith.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.