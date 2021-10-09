6th annual Salem Half Marathon returns Saturday morning

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 6th annual Salem Half Marathon made its in-person return Saturday morning.

The weather didn’t impact the rain or shine event as hundreds of all ages came out to enjoy a variety of running events, with plenty of spectators there to cheer them on.

Roanoke and Salem residents showed out as recent Star City residents won the half marathon in the male and female categories. Jared and Jacob Coccia placed first and second for the men and Kristen Garri was first for the women. (The results said Garri is out of Washington, D.C. but she confirmed she has lived in Roanoke since 2020).

The Coccia brothers participated in the event for the first time this year and have been living in Roanoke since January. They both enjoyed being able to participate in the event, while doing what they love.

“It felt good. I think he edged me by 0.01 seconds, but we knew it was going to be super close like that, it was just fun to win a race overall,” said Jacob.

“It was nice to be able to race together to represent Running Works, which is the nonprofit that we run with. It’s fun to run races in their jersey and represent them as we go,” said Jared.

Many emotions were on display as the Salem Half Marathon made its return, and it was easy to see how much it meant to all who attended.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.