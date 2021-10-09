Cloudy and cool with scattered showers
Changes move in on Sunday
- Cloudy, cool, and muggy today
- Areas of drizzle and scattered showers linger
- Pattern changes Sunday with drier weather
SATURDAY
Scattered showers are possible again Saturday, especially this morning into the early afternoon. The most likely coverage will remain across Central and Southside VA Saturday. To the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, shower chances are lower heading into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for much of the day.
VIRGINIA TECH vs NOTRE DAME
Any organized rain should be east of the area by late Saturday just in time for the kickoff at Lane Stadium. Temperatures around 7:30pm will be in the mid 60s. We’ll keep an eye on the progress of the rain and update you here if we notice any timing changes that may impact the game.
SUNDAY
Shower chances should go down as we enter the second half of the weekend. We’ll notice improving conditions Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies.
NEXT WEEK
The weather returns to more of a fall feel next week with more sunshine, a dryer pattern, and highs in the 70s and low 80s.
TROPICS
We are watching a disturbance off the East coast; although development is low, this has helped fuel our wet pattern the last few days. This looks to shift off the coast tonight and change our pattern.
Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.