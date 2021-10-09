Advertisement

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers

Changes move in on Sunday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Cloudy, cool, and muggy today
  • Areas of drizzle and scattered showers linger
  • Pattern changes Sunday with drier weather

SATURDAY

Scattered showers are possible again Saturday, especially this morning into the early afternoon. The most likely coverage will remain across Central and Southside VA Saturday. To the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, shower chances are lower heading into Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected for much of the day.

Cloudy and cool with scattered showers.
Cloudy and cool with scattered showers.(WDBJ Weather)

VIRGINIA TECH vs NOTRE DAME

Any organized rain should be east of the area by late Saturday just in time for the kickoff at Lane Stadium. Temperatures around 7:30pm will be in the mid 60s. We’ll keep an eye on the progress of the rain and update you here if we notice any timing changes that may impact the game.

Steadier rain should begin to exit the area by game time Saturday.
Steadier rain should begin to exit the area by game time Saturday.(WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Shower chances should go down as we enter the second half of the weekend. We’ll notice improving conditions Sunday. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The weather returns to more of a fall feel next week with more sunshine, a dryer pattern, and highs in the 70s and low 80s.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance off the East coast; although development is low, this has helped fuel our wet pattern the last few days. This looks to shift off the coast tonight and change our pattern.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

