Dance team launches fundraiser after dispute with bus company dashes hopes of competing in Tennessee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since 2016, Kisha White says her majorette dance company the Heavy Hitters has been ready to handle any kind of challenge, including making it to a dance competition in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’re very competitive, very competitive!” White said. “We love to compete, and we don’t back down from a challenge.”

Unfortunately, the team missed their chance to compete at a dance competition in Memphis Tennessee Saturday after the bus company they hired to make the 12-hour trip N & M Coach Lines LLC, never arrived to pick them up.

White says she paid the owner of the bus company $6,225 to make the trip. After multiple failed attempts to reach the owner, White says the owner finally reached out over social media saying the team owed the company an additional $3,267 money and without it, he wouldn’t take them or offer a refund.

The Heavy Hitterz dance team would have had to be on the road by 9 p.m. Friday just to check in on time 9 am check-in for the competition, but they couldn’t find the means to make the trip possible.

White claims that not in the contract. The contract shows the $6,225 amount only, and there was no place to sign. White also has a receipt from the owner proving she paid.

“I never would have thought he would do this,” White said.

Richmond police were talking with White about the situation but she says she is still waiting for a resolution.

“We were supposed to check in to our hotels by 7 p.m. this evening, so all my parents have hotel rooms and they weren’t cheap, over $397 for two nights,” White said. “That’s not cheap.”

The team also lost money on their hotel reservations and tickets to the competition. The team has now set up an online fundraiser to help with their losses.

They are asking anyone who may be able to help to reach out to them at 804-994-4212.

