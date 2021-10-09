FFE Player of the Week: Jalen Mitchell (Parry McCluer)

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Parry McCluer’s Jalen Mitchell had a big game defensively two weeks ago against Rural Retreat, and then lit up the offensive stat sheet last Friday night.

Anthony Romano caught up with the senior, whose three scores against Madison County earned him our latest Player of the Week Award.

After dropping their first three games of the season, it seemed like the Parry McCluer Fighting Blues might be in for a tough year.

The Blues bounced back to win two in a row, including last week’s 30-8 victory over Madison County.

Senior Jalen Mitchell has been impossible to ignore, hauling in three first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Brenan Schley last Friday night.

Mitchell was also unstoppable the week before against Rural Retreat, pulling down four interceptions on defense, including a pick-six, and catching another touchdown pass from Schley.

That tenacity comes from being a lifelong competitor, starting on the basketball court.

“Basketball came first just because I couldn’t play with pads until I was like eight. I just skipped flag football, I wanted to go straight to the pads. My brothers always played football, so they’ve always instilled in my head that if you ain’t the best out there, then you shouldn’t be out there.”

Off the field, Mitchell enjoys working on cars with his dad, and he’s even in the process of building his own.

And with the Blues in the midst of turning their season around, Mitchell has shifted his game to a higher gear.

“I always had to be like a leader on the court, being the point guard. So, it helps just helping my teammates, picking them up when they’re down.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.