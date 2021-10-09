Advertisement

Man stabs security guard over mask dispute

New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a...
New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC/Gray News) - New York police are looking for a man who stabbed a security guard at an Apple store over a mask dispute.

Police say it happened Friday evening in Manhattan.

The security guard told the suspect he had to wear a mask as entered, WABC reported. The suspect refused and after they exchanged words, he allegedly pulled out a sharp object.

The suspect then stabbed 37-year-old security guard multiple times, according to WABC. His injuries were reported to not be life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene. Police said was last seen entering a subway station and no weapon was found at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
HPD continues to investigate stolen modular home
VDOT
Cleared: Roanoke County crash along I-81S causes delays
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
POLL: McAuliffe lead over Youngkin tightens in Virginia race for governor
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko visits Creme Fresh with co-owners, Quincy Randolph and Nate Sloan.
HOMETOWN EATS: Crème Fresh in Roanoke

Latest News

VT robots workshop
VT robots workshop
The US may finally be turning a corner, what top health officials say has led to fewer cases...
Health experts warn caution as COVID cases decline
Notre Dame At VT Information
Notre Dame At VT Information
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods