Missing Texas child found alive in woods

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By Michael Oder and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A missing three-year-old boy has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his parents in Texas, the Grimes County sheriff confirms.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell reported a citizen called authorities after hearing something outside, according to KBTX. Crews responded and found Christopher Ramirez in the woods near the 7700 block of FM 1486.

The Grimes County judge said they are having EMS check the boy out and taking him to the hospital. Sowell said they will take the child to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Grimes County authorities said they found Christopher about five miles away from the house. Sowell said Christopher is drinking a lot of water.

Christopher was last seen following the family dog into a wooded area on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

