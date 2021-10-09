One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person suffered minor injuries after a crash in the 600 block of Walton Road in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Crews found a sedan that overturned and landed on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

EMS was evaluating the patient while Christiansburg Fire Department crews worked on stabilizing the vehicle. CFD volunteers used high-pressure air bags to lift the car and Genesis battery-operated spreaders to open the door.

Christiansburg Rescue, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Walton Road was closed for a brief amount of time while the person was extricated and his vehicle was towed.

