Roanoke Police Department hosts special hiring event as it looks to fill dozens of vacancies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staff shortages have hit almost every industry across the nation, and the Roanoke Police Department is no exception.

“We have a lot of vacancies right now. We are very short staffed, so obviously that affects our ability to provide services to the city. So we are doing anything and everything we can to fill those vacancies,” said Sgt. Ben Masters, who has been with RPD for almost 17 years.

On Saturday, the doors to RPD’s academy were open, welcoming interested future officers. The hope was that the potential recruits could go through as much of the hiring process as possible, including going through an obstacle course that is a part of that process.

RPD also had current recruits on site, these recruits are more than halfway through their path to become RPD Officers.

“The process here, it can be hard at times but its honestly all worth it, and its hard to describe how proud of yourself that you are after you start completing tasks that they give you,” said current Recruit, Raejon Hampton.

Sgt. Masters said RPD is encouraging anyone in the community to apply for the many roles that are available at the department.

“One of the things we strive to do is reflect our community. So as a department, we want to have that diversity where we’re reflecting every part of our community and our department as well.”

Though the day had its lulls at times, RPD is committed to filling these vacancies and plans to host more outreach opportunities in the future.

