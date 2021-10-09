Advertisement

Two suspects charged with planning to break in to a Patrick County home

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people from Bassett were arrested and charged with allegedly planning to break in to a Patrick County home.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, they initially received information about two people who allegedly stole a game camera from a home along Lightening Lane in Critz.

Evidence uncovered led the Sheriff’s Office to believe that the two individuals were going to return and try to break in the home. During a property check that followed, the two suspects were found back at the location.

Dianna Carol Spencer, 56, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, Possession of Burglary Tools and Petit Larceny. William Jefferson Philpott Jr, 48, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering While Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Petit Larceny.

A pry bar, bolt cutters and other tools associated with breaking into structures were found in the vehicle they were in. A gun was also found in Philpott’s possession.

Both suspects were arrested and released on a $3,000 bond.

Contact 276-692-7012 with information.

