Advertisement

Virginia football defeats Louisville 34-33

Louisville secured a 49-yard last-second field goal try but missed.
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from the university.(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia football team grabbed a one-point victory Saturday over the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville secured a 49-yard last-second field goal try but missed.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 488 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Wahoos move to 4-2 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moneta woman killed in Franklin County crash
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
VDOT
Cleared: Roanoke County crash along I-81S causes delays
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
POLL: McAuliffe lead over Youngkin tightens in Virginia race for governor
The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns

Latest News

Liberty football cruises past MTSU 41-13
FFE Player Of The Week Friday Night
FFE Player Of The Week Friday Night
FFE Heritage At Brookville Friday Night
Heritage at Brookville
FFE Blacksburg At Christiansburg Friday Night
Blacksburg at Christiansburg