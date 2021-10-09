Virginia football defeats Louisville 34-33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia football team grabbed a one-point victory Saturday over the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville secured a 49-yard last-second field goal try but missed.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 488 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Wahoos move to 4-2 on the season.

