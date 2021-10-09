Advertisement

VT warns of ticket fraud dangers ahead of game against Notre Dame

The ticket booth at Lane Stadium on Friday.
The ticket booth at Lane Stadium on Friday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech vs #14 Notre Dame has been sold out for more than a week. But VT Police and the University are now warning of ticket scams ahead of the big game.

VT Police announced early Friday that it was aware of “several instances of fraud involving the sale of Virginia Tech Football Tickets via Facebook.”

The police and university are now sharing some safe practices for fans who might be trying to still lock down tickets before Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Some of those tips include researching the person you’re buying from, checking the date of when their account was created, checking their mutual friends, seeing their ties to VT.

“All we want to make sure is that we inform and warn all of our fans who might be looking for that last minute ticket, for that last minute opportunity to get in, is to be cautious and to be very careful who you turn to,” said University Spokesperson, Mark Owczarski.

It’s also important to note the parking situation around the school on Saturday. The University announced this afternoon that all RV lots on campus were now full. It said there are public spaces for RV’s on a first come, first serve basis on Saturday.

