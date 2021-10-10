Advertisement

Average US price of gas up by 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon. (Phil Anderson/WIBW, file photo)(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon.

That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan
The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
The ticket booth at Lane Stadium on Friday.
VT warns of ticket fraud dangers ahead of game against Notre Dame
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Latest News

Salem Half Marathon Was Back Saturday Morning
Salem Half Marathon Was Back Saturday Morning
Roanoke Police Host Special Hiring Event
Roanoke Police host special hiring event
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights
Danville Police look into homicide after woman found dead Sunday morning