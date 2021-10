BOONE, N.C. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead Saturday afternoon along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The National Park Service says dispatchers received a report from someone that spotted a body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.

The cause of death is unknown.

No further details were given as of early Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.