Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29

Virginia Tech drops to 3-2 on the season.
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) attempts to elude Virginia Tech defensive lineman...
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) attempts to elude Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give No. 14 Notre Dame a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

The Fighting Irish tied the game at 29 on Jack Coan’s 4-yard pass to Avery Davis and a two-point conversion completion to Kevin Austin with 2:26 left.

After forcing the Hokies to punt, Coan drove them 45 yards in seven plays and Doerer split the uprights, sparing the Fighting Irish a second straight loss. Virginia Tech had gone ahead 29-21 with 3:55 to play.

