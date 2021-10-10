Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Roanoke

It happened around 2:30 a.m. along Melrose Ave. NW.
By Janay Reece and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday morning.

Responding officers found a vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of Comer Street and Melrose Avenue NW.

An unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound was located in the vehicle. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text Roakoke Police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

