Advertisement

A warm and dry pattern returns

High pressure build in for the week ahead
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds decrease today
  • Temperatures return to the 70s today
  • Warm, dry weather for the week ahead

SUNDAY

High pressure builds in and a coastal low begins moving away. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs return to the 70s across the region.

Warmer and dryer today.
Warmer and dryer today.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

No considerable change into next week with above average highs and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s all week with little to no rain chances until next weekend.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

By next weekend a fall front will likely move in. Timing is still up in the air, but the best chance of rain will come late Saturday into Sunday with cool, crisp air making a return Sunday.

Front could bring weekend rain followed by the return of fall air.
Front could bring weekend rain followed by the return of fall air.(WDBJ7 Weather)

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance off the east coast; although development is low. The NHC continues to monitor it this weekend, but it’s expect to continue to move to the Northeast.

NHC 5 Day Outlook
NHC 5 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Parkway staple will re-open in late October with a slightly new name, Tuggle’s...
Tuggle’s Gap Restaurant and Motel returns
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
The ticket booth at Lane Stadium on Friday.
VT warns of ticket fraud dangers ahead of game against Notre Dame
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan
Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Two suspects charged with planning to break in to a Patrick County home

Latest News

Sunday Morning Update
Highs back into the 70s.
System exits as sunshine, warmth returns Sunday
Saturday Morning Update
Numerous showers arrive Friday into Saturday, but should slowly end later Saturday evening.
Shower chances increase tonight, early Saturday