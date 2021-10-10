A warm and dry pattern returns

Clouds decrease today

Temperatures return to the 70s today

Warm, dry weather for the week ahead

SUNDAY

High pressure builds in and a coastal low begins moving away. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs return to the 70s across the region.

Warmer and dryer today. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

No considerable change into next week with above average highs and plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s all week with little to no rain chances until next weekend.

10 Day Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

By next weekend a fall front will likely move in. Timing is still up in the air, but the best chance of rain will come late Saturday into Sunday with cool, crisp air making a return Sunday.

Front could bring weekend rain followed by the return of fall air. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance off the east coast; although development is low. The NHC continues to monitor it this weekend, but it’s expect to continue to move to the Northeast.

NHC 5 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

