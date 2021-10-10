Advertisement

Wildflower Hair Studio hopes to blossom in downtown Roanoke

The inside of Wildflower Hair Studio on Campbell Avenue.
The inside of Wildflower Hair Studio on Campbell Avenue.
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Bollings started her first hair studio in Salem and operated it from 2018 to late 2019. She admits it was probably a good decision with the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses.

The drive to own a business returned in 2021 and is now one of the most recent additions to downtown Roanoke. Wildflower Hair Studio focuses not only on a great haircut, but organic products and the overall health of people’s hair.

Despite just recently opening on Campbell Avenue, Bollings said she is already feeling the support from the community.

”Having that community and that support backing me up, it just reminds me why people are business owners to begin with, that’s the whole community aspect that I love.”

It’s just Bollings running the show for now, but she does hope to add to her team. In the short term, it’s all about getting established and bringing business in, but she hopes her reservation slots will be filled every day of the week in the coming months.

For more information on Wildflower Hair Studio, you can find its Facebook page here.

