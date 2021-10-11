Brandon Avenue housing development continues to seek new zoning, needs approval from city council

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The conversation of a new housing development on Brandon Avenue Southwest may seem like déjà vu, but according to Robert Fralin, the project will happen, one way or the other.

“You’re choosing between two defined controlled engineered entrances versus 12 driveways right on Brandon Avenue,” said Fralin, president of R. Fralin Companies, during a planning commission meeting on Monday. When the project was first discussed by the commission and by city council back in 2017, Robert Fralin did not own the nearly 8 acres of land in question, but now he does.

Currently the land that backs up to the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Brambleton Avenue is zoned as residential single family. Fralin says that with the current zoning, he would be able to develop up to 30 homes, but would plan to develop 12 single family homes, with 12 driveways.

That would only happen though if the zoning request for the land to become Mixed Use Planned Unit Development District, is denied by City Council.

If it is approved, the plan is to build 54 apartments, and 15 town homes; a proposal that’s been met with plenty of resistance. Over 700 people have signed a Change.org petition in opposition.

”If you navigated Main and Brandon, doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, it’s not an easy navigation,” said one commenter during Monday’s meeting.

The additional traffic is a concern now and was a concern four years ago. Fralin however believes that the development will include safety benefits.

“During rush hour, stand in front of my property, walk the length of it, it’s very long and tell me if that’s comfortable, tell me how many cars you count, and what I’m trying to tell you is that it’s not safe,” said Fralin.

Fralin also brought up the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan saying that there’s a continued need in Roanoke for new housing, which several commissioners agreed with, but before the affirmative vote, there was some hesitation.

“Either we say yes to the whole thing or we get B, with the 12, that just feels “ugh” to me,” said commissioner Pamela Smith.

Only five commissioners of the seven voted during the meeting, as two said they had personal conflicts with the matter. The vote passed 4:1 and the zoning matter will now be heard by members of city council.

