Clouds linger today with more sunshine tomorrow

High pressure build in for the week ahead
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Low clouds/fog continues this morning
  • Still cloudy Monday
  • Warm, dry weather for the week ahead

MONDAY

The wedge will likely cling on for one more day allowing for some early fog and low clouds in parts of our area. We could see a few sunny breaks late. Regardless, highs will warm into the 70s in many areas.

The cool air wedge will be slow to break down today meaning cloudshang tough.
THIS WEEK

Finally the wedge breaks Tuesday as high pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico to the north. This will bring more sunshine and much warmer weather all week long. Highs will run well above average in the upper 70s to even mid 80s. Rain chances will be slim until a weekend front.

Temperatures warm into the 80s by the middle of the work week.
Temperatures warm into the 80s by the middle of the work week.

By the weekend a fall front will likely move in. Timing is still up in the air, but the best chance of rain will come Friday night into Saturday with cool, crisp air making a return Sunday.

A strong cold front moves through this weekend dropping our high temperatures into the 60s.
A strong cold front moves through this weekend dropping our high temperatures into the 60s.

TROPICS

We are watching a disturbance off the east coast; although development is low. The NHC continues to monitor it this weekend, but it’s expect to continue to move away from the US out to sea.

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

