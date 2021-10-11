Advertisement

Partisan squabbles continue as commission prepares to punt state maps

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a...
Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel's work.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - To some members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission, the comments of Democratic co-chair Greta Harris sounded like a resignation.

“If I can’t believe that the people I’m supposed to work with are true and sincere, regrettably I am done,” Harris said before leaving Friday’s meeting.

Harris later insisted the walkout wasn’t her exit from the redistricting commission. But during virtual meeting Monday, a Republican member of the commission questioned her actions.

“We have the individual power to resign, but I don’t think it stands to reason we have the individual power to reassign ourself,” said Delegate Les Adams (R-Chatham).

“There’s no need for me to try and reinstate myself,” Harris responded, “because I never took myself out of leadership or membership of the commission. "

That exchange unleashed a new round of finger-pointing from both sides.

“We had a cordial discussion today, and now they throw another wrench into the game,” said commission member James Abrenio. “And it’s just another effort to go around in circles.”

“Everybody is just ready to pull the pointed sticks out,” said Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.). “And maybe we ought to put them back in the quiver and get back to work, okay.”

Members of the commission appear ready to declare a stalemate on state maps, but during Monday’s meeting, they indicated they will continue working on new congressional districts.

They will meet again in person on Thursday.

