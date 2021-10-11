Advertisement

Halloween plans announced

Trick or Treating in Lexington in 2018.
Trick or Treating in Lexington in 2018.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is just 20 days away, and some cities have announced their street closing plans.

Trick or Treating in Lexington was cancelled last year because of COVID, but is on again for 2021.

Downtown Trick or Treating will be on the Friday before Halloween, October 29th, but in the Jackson Avenue neighborhood, a popular place for kids to visit homes, roads will be closed on the 31st itself.

The police say closing the roads for the festivities not only is safer, but they also get to meet people in a low stress environment.

”It’s one more opportunity for us to get out and show people who really are,” said First Sgt. Scott Fitzgerald of the Lexington Police Dept. “You know, we are a community oriented police department. We love our citizens. We love getting the chance to interact with them. So, yeah, it’s a great opportunity to go downtown and talk with people and interact with them.”

Downtown Buena Vista will also be celebrating on the 29th, and in Covington, the Pumpkins in the Park celebration will be at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Saturday, October 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. along Melrose Ave. NW.
Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Roanoke
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA
Danville Police arrest two following homicide of 88-year-old