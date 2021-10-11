Halloween plans announced

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is just 20 days away, and some cities have announced their street closing plans.

Trick or Treating in Lexington was cancelled last year because of COVID, but is on again for 2021.

Downtown Trick or Treating will be on the Friday before Halloween, October 29th, but in the Jackson Avenue neighborhood, a popular place for kids to visit homes, roads will be closed on the 31st itself.

The police say closing the roads for the festivities not only is safer, but they also get to meet people in a low stress environment.

”It’s one more opportunity for us to get out and show people who really are,” said First Sgt. Scott Fitzgerald of the Lexington Police Dept. “You know, we are a community oriented police department. We love our citizens. We love getting the chance to interact with them. So, yeah, it’s a great opportunity to go downtown and talk with people and interact with them.”

Downtown Buena Vista will also be celebrating on the 29th, and in Covington, the Pumpkins in the Park celebration will be at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Saturday, October 23rd.

