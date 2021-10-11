Advertisement

HOPE Scholarship Initiative Provides Tuition-Free Education

The scholarship would allow students to attend Hollins University full-time for four years
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University has started a new scholarship initiative.

Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education offers recipients the ability to attend the university full-time for four years completely tuition free.

This scholarship program is intended for Virginia residents living within a 40 mile radius of campus.

University Mary Dana Hinton says currently, 12% of the student body is from the Roanoke Valley. She says the university is looking forward to extending this opportunity to young women in the area.

“This really is a great opportunity to support the ambitions and potential of students right here in our home community,” Hinton said Monday.

Interested applicants must be a current high school senior, and be admitted to Hollins for the Fall 2022 semester.

Applicants must also submit the FAFSA to the university by January 1.

“There’s so much here for a young woman and I’m really excited about HOPE as the vehicle to share that with more young women,” Dr. Ashley Browning said.

HOPE scholars are able to take advantage of other opportunities at Hollins, including study abroad, internships, and the Batten Leadership Institute.

Currently, tuition at Hollins is $39,360. The HOPE scholarship would save more than $157,000.

To learn more about Hollins and the HOPE initiative, click here.

