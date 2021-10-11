Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant celebrates 86th anniversary by giving back to the community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1935, the owners of the Texas Tavern in Roanoke franchised their business by bringing the restaurant to Lynchburg. Eighty-six years, two locations, a name change and five owners later, the Texas Inn is celebrating the milestone.

Monday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. the $0.86 hot dogs will be at both the Downtown and Cornerstone locations in Lynchburg. Both restaurants will also collect canned and dry goods to be donated at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The food drive will last 86 days (until Jan. 5) under the initiative #86Hunger.

“The term ‘The term ‘86′ is restaurant slang meaning an item is no longer available or sold out — and that’s exactly what we want to do with hunger in Lynchburg,” owner, Dave Saunders said. “We’ve been a proud member of our community for 86 years and we want to continue to give back to the city we’ve called home for so long. We’re hoping everyone comes out and supports food-insecure families in Lynchburg by donating non-perishable items to our food drive.”

