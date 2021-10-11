Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo will close Thursday for renovation project with Lowe’s

Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7
Shayne Dwyer/WDBJ7(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Mill Mountain Zoo Release) - Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke has partnered with two Lowe’s stores, the South Roanoke and East Roanoke locations, for a renovation and landscaping project.

Fifty-plus volunteers from Lowe’s stores will work together to perform renovations and landscaping on the zoo’s grounds. The idea is to give back to give back “to the communities where [Lowe’s team members] live and work…,” according to a release from the zoo. To allow for this work, the zoo will be closed to the public Thursday, October 14.

Lowe’s began its company-wide Heroes Program in the 1990s, according to the zoo. Each year, each store adopts a project of its choice that meets the needs of its employees, communities and industry.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for being selected by the Lowes management team as the recipient of their Heroes Program. Being a 69-year-old Zoo on the mountain presents plenty of maintenance challenges, and we are in constant need of renovations and repairs. This project is perfectly timed since the Zoo loses most of its modest revenue stream in the fall and winter months due to a drastic drop in attendance. Exceptional care for the vulnerable, endangered and injured animals in our guardianship is our top priority, so we tend to defer maintenance in lean financial times to ensure funds necessary for vet care, medications, and utilities through the winter.” said Niki Voudren, Mill Mountain Zoo’s Executive Director.

In a statement, zoo officials say, “Large scale volunteer projects like Lowe’s Heroes Program are invaluable to Mill Mountain Zoo as the bulk of its earned income supports the care and well-being of its animal residents. Building renovations and extensive grounds work are often cost prohibitive to for the Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo is extremely grateful for the combined and incredibly well-organized efforts of Lowe’s.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. along Melrose Ave. NW.
Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting in Roanoke
Courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
One injured in Montgomery County crash involving overturned sedan
The man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne, California, early Saturday and then argued...
Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA
Danville Police investigating death of woman as homicide

Latest News

Texas Inn celebrates 86 years of serving hot dogs, chilli and cheesy westerns in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant celebrates 86th anniversary by giving back to community
Jacob Coccia crossing the finish line at the 6th annual Salem Half Marathon on Saturday....
6th annual Salem Half Marathon returns
A sign encouraging the community to join the Roanoke Police Department.
Roanoke Police Department hosts hiring event as it looks to fill dozens of vacancies
The scene at an earlier Mountain Day.
Buena Vista’s Mountain Day is Saturday