Mill Mountain Zoo will close Thursday for renovation project with Lowe’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Mill Mountain Zoo Release) - Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke has partnered with two Lowe’s stores, the South Roanoke and East Roanoke locations, for a renovation and landscaping project.

Fifty-plus volunteers from Lowe’s stores will work together to perform renovations and landscaping on the zoo’s grounds. The idea is to give back to give back “to the communities where [Lowe’s team members] live and work…,” according to a release from the zoo. To allow for this work, the zoo will be closed to the public Thursday, October 14.

Lowe’s began its company-wide Heroes Program in the 1990s, according to the zoo. Each year, each store adopts a project of its choice that meets the needs of its employees, communities and industry.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for being selected by the Lowes management team as the recipient of their Heroes Program. Being a 69-year-old Zoo on the mountain presents plenty of maintenance challenges, and we are in constant need of renovations and repairs. This project is perfectly timed since the Zoo loses most of its modest revenue stream in the fall and winter months due to a drastic drop in attendance. Exceptional care for the vulnerable, endangered and injured animals in our guardianship is our top priority, so we tend to defer maintenance in lean financial times to ensure funds necessary for vet care, medications, and utilities through the winter.” said Niki Voudren, Mill Mountain Zoo’s Executive Director.

In a statement, zoo officials say, “Large scale volunteer projects like Lowe’s Heroes Program are invaluable to Mill Mountain Zoo as the bulk of its earned income supports the care and well-being of its animal residents. Building renovations and extensive grounds work are often cost prohibitive to for the Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo is extremely grateful for the combined and incredibly well-organized efforts of Lowe’s.”

