Olde Salem Brewery honors late chef from local brewpub with ‘Helping Hands Tap’

The Helping Hands tap is bigger than the rest of the taps at Olde Salem on purpose, and...
The Helping Hands tap is bigger than the rest of the taps at Olde Salem on purpose, and according to General Manager Cameron Weeks, many people ask about it.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new tradition has started at Olde Salem Brewery in Salem and its’ all about helping those in need.

General manager Cameron Weeks calls it “Helping Hands Tap.” Each month, the tap will donate $1 from the price of every beer sold to a different fund or charitable organization.

Right now, the money is going to a fund for Amanda Ulrich, who was the executive chef at Twisted Track Brewpub. The fund is to help with funeral expenses and support her children. The beer on tap is called Intergalactic, a dry hopped saison.

According to Weeks, he is in the process of finding other groups and funds to benefit from “Helping Hands.”

