Roanoke gas prices up almost six cents over the last week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Roanoke gas prices have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.03 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke has gas for $2.49 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.19. The lowest price in the state is $2.85, while the highest is $3.59.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 Monday. The national average is up 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago. The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic. If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

October 11, 2020: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 11, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 11, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 11, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 11, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 11, 2015: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

October 11, 2014: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

October 11, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 11, 2012: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

October 11, 2011: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

