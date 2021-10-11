VMI professor builds turtle sculpture

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Military Institute professor has taken on an art commission from a conservation group, but he’s no artist. Rather, it’s a mechanical engineering professor who’s working with cadet volunteers to weld together a metal sculpture of sea turtles that will tour Rockbridge County to educate about pollution and sea life.

In the workshop, the general outlines can be seen already: a giant sea turtle, swimming through the ocean.

When finished, the framework covered with wire caging, it will be filled with plastic trash.

“The intent is to make the skin sort of invisible,” VMI Engineering Professor Col. Jay Sullivan said, “and then, when it gets filled up with waste plastic, so you have like your milk cartons and you have all kinds of, you know, shopping bags all that stuff, it’ll take on that sort of palish, white color. You wouldn’t think that that would be that special, but it kind of comes across. It has a lot of visual impact.”

But first it has to be assembled, one weld at a time.

“It’s not a class,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to kind of got to fit it in, a little time here, a little time there.”

“It’s been a pleasure, just being able to have the little time just to be able to come in here,” said Cadet Kevin Dougherty, “as a Rat especially.”

Cadets like Dougherty are taking advantage of the project to perfect their welding skills.

“Frankly, they do a better job welding than I do,” Sullivan admitted.

“Being able to come in here and get the hands on experience with the welding and the bending of metal and doing all that,” said Dougherty, “it’s really fun.”

With the bonus of making a tool to help educate kids about pollution.

“Definitely a real issue in society, where there’s trash everywhere,” Dougherty, who lives in Virginia Beach, said, “and just being able to know that turtles and all these other animals in the ocean are being affected, kind of of drew me to it.”

“I think it’ll be good when it’s done,” Sullivan said. “I hope so. I mean, if it’s not, I guess it’ll come live in my yard.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.