With vacant officer positions, Lynchburg PD makes staffing changes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has made some staffing changes to deal with staffing challenges “not seen before in law enforcement,” according to LPD.

Police say they have 28 vacant sworn officer positions, and “must have adequate staffing” to effectively answer calls to patrol for service.

Until further notice, the department has moved 11 officers from several specialized functions to the Field Operations Bureau to serve as patrol officers.

Police say these transfers include, but are not limited to, the Traffic Safety Unit, School Resource Officers (SROs), the Intelligence Unit and the Community Action Team. LPD has moved two sergeants to Linkhorne Middle School and Dunbar Middle School to replace the SROs who are now back in patrol.

In a statement, Lynchburg Police say, “This is a short-term attempt to address our staffing challenges and will affect service delivery provided by some specialized units. LPD officers continue to serve our community with dedication and compassion under trying circumstances as our department struggles to meet community needs with a disproportionate level of staffing. The past 18 months have challenged our profession in ways we never expected – our officers have managed increased demands for service coupled with the mental health crisis, significant police reform, and serving at the forefront of a global pandemic with resiliency and maturity.”

Further, LPD says, “The LPD is working with City staff to develop a comprehensive, long-term solution to address recruitment and retention challenges currently affecting the department and our ability to meet the growing expectations of our community.”

