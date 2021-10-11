Advertisement

Woman dies after train crash last month in Troutville

The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - April Greenway Hartsook died following a fight in the hospital after she was in a vehicle that was hit by a train along Boone Drive last month.

Boone Drive is off of Lee Highway.

A close family friend that had organized a fundraiser, Jackie Sutliff, wrote the following: “I’m heartbroken to inform everyone that April passed away peacefully this morning. Thank you to everyone who prayed for her and donated. Her son and daughter can still use prayers and support during this time.”

The original story on the crash can be found here.

