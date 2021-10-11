Woman dies after train crash last month in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - April Greenway Hartsook died following a fight in the hospital after she was in a vehicle that was hit by a train along Boone Drive last month.

Boone Drive is off of Lee Highway.

A close family friend that had organized a fundraiser, Jackie Sutliff, wrote the following: “I’m heartbroken to inform everyone that April passed away peacefully this morning. Thank you to everyone who prayed for her and donated. Her son and daughter can still use prayers and support during this time.”

