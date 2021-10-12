“Another guardian angel for us”, Grayson Co. remembers longtime school volunteer and mentor

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Christopher ‘Cheeseburger’ Phipps was a long-time band volunteer, coach, and mentor at Grayson County Public Schools.

“He was more than just a close friend he felt more like family than anything he has done so much for me so much for all of us honestly,” said Seth Taylor a 12th-grade student at Grayson County Public Schools.

“He actually taught me more about brothership and trustworthiness and sportsmanship than anyone in my whole life has. And just know that he’s up there. Just another guardian angel for us, and he’s up here to talk too,” said Conner Anthony a 10th-grade student at Grayson County Public Schools.

Taylor and Anthony say ‘Cheese’ taught them everything they knew when it comes to percussion, and he will never be replaced.

‘Cheese’ passed away after a car accident in early October—many in Grayson County were hurt by his loss because he did so much for the community.

“Burger as we refer to him is the constant volunteer for our schools, our band. He’s a constant volunteer for the recreation department. He’s had one girl that’s already one young lady graduate who actually worked for us now as an aide and of course he has two other daughters in our school system now,” said Kelly Wilmore the superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.

“He was absolutely one of the most tireless workers and volunteers that I’ve ever been associated with in over 20 years of education.”

Students mentored by ‘Cheese’ say he was more than someone who helped the band and the community, he was a father figure and friend.

School leaders say he never missed a football game and always volunteered in concessions or played with the band.

“It wasn’t just about his children, he was about every child, he was, he was a role model and a father figure to all the children in the school division,” said Wilmore.

“Thank you for all you’ve done for me and the percussion team and he’s really put a tremendous dent in what he has done for this band and for us,” said Anthony.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 PM on October 12th at High Country Services.

A funeral service will be held on October 13th, beginning at 1:00 PM at High Country Services with pastors; Gerald Phipps, Sue Greene, Derreck Cowan, and Gayle Bolt officiating.

Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, VA.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.