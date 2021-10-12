COVID in VA: Percentage of positive new cases drops below 8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 895,619 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,460 from Friday’s 888,159.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only. There were also no new numbers posted Columbus Day, October 11.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,694,251 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Monday. New numbers have not been posted for Tuesday. 68.5% of the state’s population had gotten at least one dose, with 61.1% fully vaccinated. 81.3% of Virginians 18 and over had received at least one dose and 72.6% were fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

9,569,077 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 7.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8% reported Friday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 13,219 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 13,075 reported Friday.

1,585 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,671 reported Friday. 69,749 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.