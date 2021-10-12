Advertisement

Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant

Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville
Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire has damaged the historic Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville.

As of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, fire was still visible coming from part of the building. Part of East Main Street is blocked off and multiple fire agencies are on scene. Wytheville police say as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, all traffic is being diverted nearby, with Main Street and side streets closed.

According to Virginia Tourism, The Log House Restaurant is a log cabin that was built in 1776 that was transformed into a dining experience.

Stay with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Police seek shooter after man wounded outside Vinton McDonald’s
Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game
Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
Woman dies after train crash in Troutville
Texas Inn celebrates 86 years of serving hot dogs, chilli and cheesy westerns in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant celebrates 86th anniversary by giving back to community
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Dozens gathered outside for speeches from government officials and VTC leaders
Ribbon cut at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute on VTC’s campus
A major warm up boosts afternoon highs into the low 80s.
Tuesday, October 12 Evening Outlook
Liberty University
Liberty University student group alleges censorship after calls for reforms
The school district had a 99.2% graduation rate in 2021.
Grayson Co. Public Schools graduation rate is in top percentage of schools in Virginia