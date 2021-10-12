Fire damages Log House 1776 Restaurant

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire has damaged the historic Log House 1776 Restaurant in Wytheville.

As of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, fire was still visible coming from part of the building. Part of East Main Street is blocked off and multiple fire agencies are on scene. Wytheville police say as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, all traffic is being diverted nearby, with Main Street and side streets closed.

According to Virginia Tourism, The Log House Restaurant is a log cabin that was built in 1776 that was transformed into a dining experience.

