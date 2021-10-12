Advertisement

Grayson Co. Public Schools graduation rate is in top percentage of schools in Virginia

The school district had a 99.2% graduation rate in 2021.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools graduation rate now sits in the top 20% in the state.

The Virginia Department of Education recently released its report for on-time graduation rates across the state.

The data shows the percentage of students in a cohort who earned a diploma within four years of entering high school for the first time.

The Grayson County Schools superintendent, Kelly Wilmore says this accomplishment is felt at all of the schools in his division.

“I just think it’s great—it’s great for our community. And I think our community really enforces that they want kids to graduate. They want their child their to make it through and walk the stage It is a very proud moment for all of us,” said Kelly Wilmore, the superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.

Data in the reports also show the number of dropouts, students still in school, and on long-term leave.

You can read the full report here.

