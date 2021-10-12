Advertisement

Halloween decorations brighten Rockbridge

The figure on the monolith is based on a creature in "The Twilight Zone."
The figure on the monolith is based on a creature in "The Twilight Zone."(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County artist and entrepreneur Mark Cline is known for his April Fools Day pranks and Halloween displays.

And this year is no different. Out near the Virginia Horse Center, at the Lazy Acres Farm, there is a new figure on a monolith that appeared last April Fools Day.

The monster that replaced figures surrounding the pillar is inspired by a character from the Twilight Zone.

”Halloween gives me the opportunity -- I mean, I do this work all over the world. But for Halloween here is a special thing for me here in Rockbridge County because I have a whole warehouse full of props,” Cline said. “So I will take them and will set them up all over the community, just to entertain the folks.”

A headless horseman also appeared next to the Jefferson Florist just outside Lexington.

Cline put up the figure as a trade with the florist for carnations, which he and his family deliver to folks in care facilities at Christmas time.

