Investigation continues into fire that killed woman in Rustburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a fire that killed a woman in Campbell County Monday.

Campbell County fire crews and sheriff’s deputies were called about 6:38 a.m. October 11, 2021, to a house fire on Candlemakers Lane. They were told someone may be trapped.

When the fire was extinguished, the remains of a female were found and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Campbell County Communications Center at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Fatal Campbell County Fire
