Magna Vista High School student speaks out against bullying after student’s death

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - For three weeks, 10th grader Brayden Wilson was starting a friendship with freshman Greyson Coleman at Magna Vista High School in Henry County.

“He was ninth, I’m in the 10th, so it was like I knew him. We ate lunch every day, it’s not like we were best best friends,” said Wilson.

September 7, that budding friendship was cut short after Coleman died by suicide.

“It put it into perspective that it could happen to anybody, and you know you are not guaranteed another day no matter what your situation is,” said Wilson.

Henry County Public Schools has lost two students to suicide in as many years. Brayden’s mother, Nydia Wilson, feels Coleman’s is a result of bullying within the school system.

“I know there is a bullying problem in Henry County Public Schools, I think there has been an attempt to address it like parent committees; I’ve been invited to one, but it hasn’t worked yet,” said Wilson.

The two voiced their concerns to the school board. While the schools do not have an official zero tolerance policy, they say they do not tolerate bullying.

“Every instance of aggressive behavior, whether it is termed bullying or found not to be bullying but behavior that makes people uncomfortable, it is taken very seriously,” said Monica Hatchett, director of organizational learning and communications.

Still, the Wilsons believe something more has to be done to prevent more tragedies in the future.

“I’m hoping that we can take this a lot further than just, you know, oh, hey, stop bullying. I think something can come out of this.” said Brayden Wilson.

