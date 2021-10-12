Our wedge breaks with increasing sunshine

Mist and drizzle early followed by increasing sunshine

Several days of highs in the 80s

Cold front brings showers, much cooler weekend

TUESDAY

A wedge of cool air trapped in the mountains brings clouds and occasional drizzle this morning. Without a major pattern change, we may see the clouds linger again through a good portion of Tuesday, especially along and east of the Roanoke Valley and I-81 corridor. We should see a slow increase in sunshine later on, but some areas will remain locked in the clouds. Afternoon highs reach the mid/upper 70s Tuesday.

WARMING WEEK AHEAD

The wedge finally breaks late Tuesday as high pressure builds from the Gulf of Mexico and stretches northward. This will bring additional sunshine and much warmer weather by Wednesday, lasting through the start of the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the 80s Wednesday through Friday with lots of sunshine. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

By the weekend a fall front will likely move in. Timing is still up in the air, but the best chance of rain will come in on Saturday with cool, crisp air making a return Sunday.

We go from the 80s at the end of the week to highs only in the 60s by Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two disturbances in the Atlantic. At this time they only have a 10-30% chance of any development. We’ll continue to monitor.

Interestingly enough, there is only one more available name left on the 2021 list. This will likely be the second year in a row we have used up all the names on the regular season list.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.