Rays’ remarkable season comes to sudden end at Fenway Park

The Rays put up 100 wins this season.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the...
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the third inning to the Boston Red Sox during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Ken Powtak
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — The AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays saw their record-setting season come to a sudden end Monday night when they lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-5 in Game 4 of their Division Series and were eliminated in the best-of-five playoff. The Rays set a franchise best with 100 wins this season and shut out wild-card Boston at home in their postseason opener. Players sat comfortably in the dugout, several of them munching on popcorn during the game.

After a blowout loss in Game 2, they came to Fenway Park. Two days in Boston became their own personal horror movie, ending their bid to reach a second straight World Series.

