Ribbon cut at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute on VTC’s campus

Dozens gathered outside for speeches from government officials and VTC leaders
Dozens gathered outside for speeches from government officials and VTC leaders(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia Tech, community leaders, and government officials cut a ribbon, signifying completion, they’re reminded of the day almost four years ago, that marked the building’s beginning.

“What it means to our region, what it means to my grandchildren, to my grandchildren’s grandchildren, is a healthy economy, but more than that, healthy lives,” said Nancy Agree, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic.

A picture of health can be seen in just about every corner of the 139,000 square foot facility.

Inside there are labs dedicated to cancer research in both humans and animals, a metabolic kitchen, a 3D printing lab, CT imaging, which are just some of the benefits that will now be in Roanoke.

“We have a lot of people who go back and forth from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to this research facility, and to this campus, and we’re gonna see a lot more of that,” said Virginia Tech’s president, Tim Sands.

While COVID-19 delayed the grand opening by over a year, researchers have been hard at work. The third floor of the facility is home to a molecular diagnostics lab for COVID-19 testing.

By 2026, the facility is expected to produce an annual economic impact of $450 million dollars.

“Here we are finally being able to celebrate together, it’s a big deal, it’s time,” said Sands.

