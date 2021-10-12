Staff shortages slow pickup of Pittsylvania County’s solid waste

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hauling out trash in Pittsylvania County has been harder to do lately. County officials say they’re short the drivers needed to empty out receptacles at its convenience centers.

Pittsylvania County Public Works leaders apologized for the inconvenience in a note Tuesday, saying there have been delays in emptying the receptacles because of medical absences. These absences, according to the department, are in addition to the issues caused by having an already short-staffed fleet of drivers.

If fully staffed, they would have seven drivers to run routes to empty compactors or replace full boxes with empty ones, plus a Fleet Foreman.

But now, only five drivers are available and the Fleet Foreman is needed to handle landfill operational duties. The agency said all drivers are working overtime to maintain the convenience centers as best as they can.

Pittsylvania County’s Public Works department said that because there are staffing shortages nationwide, the companies that normally provide short-term staff have been unable to help.

“We understand the inconvenience that this can cause to our citizens, and we are actively working to remedy the situation. In the interim, we ask for your patience during this time. If you arrive at a convenience center and find that every box and receptacle is full, please consider coming back later or driving to another site,” said the department in its press release.

You can find the list of sites here.

The department is currently hiring for several solid waste positions, each of which will come with a $1,000 sign-on bonus:

