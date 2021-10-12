Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hokie fans, especially Virginia Tech students, are concerned about safety at football games. They say Lane Stadium is overcrowded.

Several social media posts from students say they were trampled in the stampede heading towards the stands at the student section entrances and pushed against the fences surrounding the stadium at the Notre Dame game over the weekend.

Dalton Philips, a fifth-year student at VT, posted a video of his ordeal.

He says cell he and his girlfriend had tickets to the game, but didn’t end up watching it, because she had a panic attack during the chaos.

He says they were stuck in the mob and paramedics had difficulty reaching them while she was unconscious.

”Too many people were able to get in without a ticket, and then they just didn’t have enough people on crowd management,” says Philips.”It’s to the point where the crowd is bad enough, paramedics can’t get through people are having panic attacks and passing out, that kind of thing can’t happen.”

Virginia Tech says they did have a university official monitoring fan flow, and say that was managed as planned.

Officials say they experienced a normal volume of medical incidents, and say a crowd like this for a sold-out game is common.

Meanwhile, students have created an online petition for more to be done about the situation.

