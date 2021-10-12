Advertisement

Students express safety concerns following Virginia Tech football game

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hokie fans, especially Virginia Tech students, are concerned about safety at football games. They say Lane Stadium is overcrowded.

Several social media posts from students say they were trampled in the stampede heading towards the stands at the student section entrances and pushed against the fences surrounding the stadium at the Notre Dame game over the weekend.

Dalton Philips, a fifth-year student at VT, posted a video of his ordeal.

He says cell he and his girlfriend had tickets to the game, but didn’t end up watching it, because she had a panic attack during the chaos.

He says they were stuck in the mob and paramedics had difficulty reaching them while she was unconscious.

”Too many people were able to get in without a ticket, and then they just didn’t have enough people on crowd management,” says Philips.”It’s to the point where the crowd is bad enough, paramedics can’t get through people are having panic attacks and passing out, that kind of thing can’t happen.”

Virginia Tech says they did have a university official monitoring fan flow, and say that was managed as planned.

Officials say they experienced a normal volume of medical incidents, and say a crowd like this for a sold-out game is common.

Meanwhile, students have created an online petition for more to be done about the situation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Jackie Sutliff
Woman dies after train crash last month in Troutville
WDBJ
Large police presence at Vinton McDonald’s
Texas Inn celebrates 86 years of serving hot dogs, chilli and cheesy westerns in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant celebrates 86th anniversary by giving back to community
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Courtesy Danville Police Department
Danville Police arrest two following homicide of 88-year-old

Latest News

VT Game Safety Concerns
VT Game Safety Concerns
Police Update
Police Update
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the...
Rays’ remarkable season comes to sudden end at Fenway Park
WDBJ
Large police presence at Vinton McDonald’s