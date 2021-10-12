Virginia welcomes new United States Attorney

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The Western District of Virginia has a new US Attorney.

Christopher Robert Kavanaugh was sworn in by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco at a private ceremony at the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.

President Biden had nominated Kavanaugh for the position; the United States Senate confirmed his nomination.

“It is the honor of my life to serve as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. I know that the federal prosecutors here tirelessly serve the citizens of the Western District of Virginia in their pursuit of justice, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated team of public servants,” U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh said. “I look forward to working closely with our law enforcement partners, defense counsel, and the court in serving the District.”

Kavanaugh, 41 of Charlottesville, is a career federal prosecutor, according to the Department of Justice, having served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office in Charlottesville and the District of Columbia. During his career, Kavanaugh directed multi-agency investigations and prosecutions, including the hate crimes prosecution of James Fields for the 2017 car attack in Charlottesville. Kavanaugh also served as the District’s chief national security prosecutor, and spent time supervising and training fellow prosecutors while serving as the Counsel to the U.S. Attorney and Senior Litigation Counsel. Most recently, Kavanaugh was Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Kavanaugh graduated summa cum laude from Georgia Tech, where received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Following law school, he clerked for the Honorable James C. Cacheris, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kavanaugh succeeds former Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, who stepped in when former US Attorney Thomas Cullen became a federal judge in Roanoke. Bubar will stay with the office.

