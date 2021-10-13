7@four: Blacksburg Chocolate Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s tastiest festival is back and happening this Sunday on the streets of downtown Blacksburg.

You can buy “Tasting Tickets” to try a variety of chocolate samples from chocolatiers located downtown.

There will also be street entertainment, a wine and beer garden and more.

Click here for more information on the Blacksburg Chocolate Festival.

Watch the video to see Paula Alston and Karen Stemen from the Rotary Club of Blacksburg talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.