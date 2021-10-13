Advertisement

Blue Ridge Nightmares offers 1/2 price tickets for first responders

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hollywood-level quality haunted attraction Blue Ridge Nightmares is honoring hardworking first responders with a discount on Thursday, October 14th.

Firefighters, EMTs, and police will receive 50% off their tickets and tickets for their families.

The creator behind Blue Ridge Nightmares, Anthony Giordano, worked as a first responder himself before becoming a makeup artist.

”I’ve always believed in doing something good for your community and I would like to show that with the business that I started here in Roanoke with Center in the Square,” says Giordano.

Blue Ridge Nightmares is located at 1910 9th Street SE Roanoke, VA.

Masks are required and no weapons are allowed. Guests ages 15 and under must have an adult present. Children 2 years and under are admitted free.

