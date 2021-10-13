Dog taken for treatment following Danville structure fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog was given resuscitative efforts following a structure fire Tuesday afternoon before being taken to a veterinary clinic for further treatment.

According to the Danville Fire Department, they responded to 314 Mt Cross Road at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire and found the single-story business with heavy smoke inside. After entering, crews found a small fire in the back of the building that was soon extinguished.

Additional crews found the dog and brought it outside the building before it was given the resuscitative efforts. The state of the dog after it was taken to a veterinary clinic by its owner is unknown.

Units were on-scene for an hour and fifteen minutes.

No injuries were reported. The business sustained minor fire damage and moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

