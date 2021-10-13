Gas prices continue to rise; experts say drivers should expect high prices for upcoming holiday travel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gas prices are climbing and unfortunately experts say it’s not going to get better any time soon.

Experts say this is the most we have paid for gas since 2014.

“It’s affecting me in a negative way because I travel often,” said Sakeem McIntosh, who stopped in Roanoke while driving to North Carolina.

Drivers are watching their money go straight into their gas tanks.

“I spent around 150, I say 150 and today I’m just starting up and I already put in 50 dollars already,” said McIntosh.

A spokesperson with AAA says the high prices are due to the price of crude oil.

“Crude oil, which is refined to make fuel for our vehicles, jet fuel for the planes, it’s also making home heating oil and many other things. A barrel of that is selling for right around 80 dollars right now which is very expensive. If you look back a year ago at this same time period, you could have had one for 40 dollars a barrel...The price of crude oil makes up more than 50% of the price you pay at the pump. The higher the price of crude oil, the higher you’re going to pay at the pump and that’s what we’ve seen pushing up those prices and there are concerns that prices could continue to climb a little bit more in the next couple of weeks,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

The average price of gas for Roanoke is $3.12 per gallon, that’s up seventeen cents from last month.

Experts say we could see these high prices through the holidays.

“Thanksgiving and the holidays will be here before we know it. Prices do tend to click up just a little bit as more and more people hit the road,” said Dean.

Which is making people like McIntosh think twice about their plans.

“I’m thinking about having the family come see me this holiday,” said McIntosh.

