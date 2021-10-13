Get ready for the Radford Craft and Draft

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -The family and dog-friendly “Craft and Draft” is coming to Radford this Saturday!

The handcrafted modern and indie marketplace and festival is from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Glencoe Mansion (600 Unruh Drive) Museum and Gallery lower field.

The rain or shine event is brought to you by Mountaintrotter Arts.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.